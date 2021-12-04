Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,798.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $199.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

