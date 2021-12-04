7,792 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

