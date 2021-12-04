JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $345.11 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.