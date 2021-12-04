U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $468,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

