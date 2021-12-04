Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

