Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,002 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.