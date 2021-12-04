Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $71.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

