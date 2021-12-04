Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

