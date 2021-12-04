Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.