MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.