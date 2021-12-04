Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

