Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PHD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

