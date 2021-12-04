Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MAV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $12.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

