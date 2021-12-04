Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $417.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

