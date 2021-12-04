Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.44.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $314.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.38.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

