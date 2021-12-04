BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Critical Survey

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -5.01% -64.04% -1.88% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BOX and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 5.07 -$43.43 million ($0.32) -80.59 Zenvia $83.36 million 4.21 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BOX and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 7 0 2.60 Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Zenvia has a consensus price target of $27.65, suggesting a potential upside of 224.15%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than BOX.

Summary

Zenvia beats BOX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

