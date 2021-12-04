Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,416.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

