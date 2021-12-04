Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,244 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.