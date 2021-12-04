Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 613.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $181.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

