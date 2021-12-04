Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

NYSE GPN opened at $120.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.