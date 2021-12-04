Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 135 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $100.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.