Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 4,023 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski acquired 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, with a total value of $103,690.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

