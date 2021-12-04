Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 637 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

