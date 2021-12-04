Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

