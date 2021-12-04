WazirX (WRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.37 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $374.19 million and approximately $191.37 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002442 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

