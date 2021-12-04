Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22.

NYSE U opened at $146.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.