Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 395,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

