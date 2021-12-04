Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.04.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
