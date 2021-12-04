Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in November

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

