Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.96 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

