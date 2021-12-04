Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $345.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

