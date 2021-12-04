AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

