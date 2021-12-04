DNB Asset Management AS Sells 970 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

