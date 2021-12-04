FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading Up 19.2%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI)’s share price was up 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

About FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

