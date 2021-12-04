Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$22.83. 267,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 390,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

