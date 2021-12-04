Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,933 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $347.04. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.