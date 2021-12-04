Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $18.78 Million Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,396 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of FirstCash worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.