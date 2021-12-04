Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.48 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 7,265.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,221,972 shares of company stock valued at $30,266,233.

QS stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

