Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.61% of Veeco Instruments worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

