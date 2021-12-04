Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,104 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $50,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.