Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $66,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.