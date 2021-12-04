Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz bought 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

Separately, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

