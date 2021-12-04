Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

