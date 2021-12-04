Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $4.81.
In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last quarter.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
