Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $975,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

