$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $45.55 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

