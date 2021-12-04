BORA (BORA) Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $732.11 million and $325.39 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

About BORA

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

