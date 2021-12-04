Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr from FY20 to $2.39-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

