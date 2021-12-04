Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Issue $0.04 — Dividend

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

WEBR opened at $13.74 on Friday. Weber has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $703,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

