Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 210.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 221.1%.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 million, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

