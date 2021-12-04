John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $157.56 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Bean Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

